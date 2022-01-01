Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (110.7 vs 122.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.6%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +352%
5.01 TFLOPS
Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Blade 15 (2022)
5. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
8. Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 7425 (2-in-1, AMD) and XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский