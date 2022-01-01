Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Precision 15 3560 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Precision 15 3560

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Precision 15 3560
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell Precision 15 3560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 358 x 232 x 10.8-14.4 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.43-0.57 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.8%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits
Precision 15 3560
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS
Precision 15 3560
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

