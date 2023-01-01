Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Precision 3480
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.5 vs 122.8 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|65 / 100 / 130 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|429 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Precision 3480 +3%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +38%
10217
7392
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1707
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +85%
13317
7206
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|832 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1537 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|83.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
- The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1