Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs) Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.5 vs 122.8 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Precision 3480 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits Precision 3480 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 100 / 130 W Weight of AC adapter 429 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB TGP 40 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS Precision 3480 +16% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 83.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.