Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Precision 7670
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.8 vs 142.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|44.6 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.5 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|-
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|429 gramm
|484 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Precision 7670 +4%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +11%
10419
9422
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12314
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|96
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.1 dB
|91.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
