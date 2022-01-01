Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Vostro 7620 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Vostro 7620

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Vostro 7620
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell Vostro 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Vostro 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.8 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Vostro 7620

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 990:1
sRGB color space 100% 50%
Response time 35 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
500 nits
Vostro 7620
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 429 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS
Vostro 7620 +23%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Waves MaxxAudio Pro
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Loudness 83.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. Dell Precision 5570 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Dell Latitude 5531 or Dell Vostro 7620
7. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 or Dell Vostro 7620

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 7620 and XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский