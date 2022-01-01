Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs XPS 13 9310

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 122.8 square inches)
  • 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
500 nits
XPS 13 9310
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +335%
10606
XPS 13 9310
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +509%
14751
XPS 13 9310
2423

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +496%
5.01 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
