Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs XPS 13 9310
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (91.3 vs 122.8 square inches)
- 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +40%
1690
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +335%
10606
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +30%
1720
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +509%
14751
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
