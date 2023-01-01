Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (110.4 vs 122.9 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|-
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~24% more screen space
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|230 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|463 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1741
1886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10899
13442
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1813
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14011
16331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
