Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Display
3200 x 2000
CPU
GPU
Radeon 760M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 86 against 54 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 63% sharper screen – 236 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.4%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 193 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 2800 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +17%
4.06 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~83.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v7
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

