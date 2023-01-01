Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H AMD Ryzen 7 7735U GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon 680M RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 86 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 86 against 54 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 95% sharper screen – 283 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~85.9% Side bezels 4.4 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 42.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 194 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon 680M TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) +7% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.4 dB 83.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v7 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.6 x 8.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

