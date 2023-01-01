Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

43% sharper screen – 208 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (114.1 vs 122.9 square inches)

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~82.8% Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% 98% DCI-P3 color gamut - 83% Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 100 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 50 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) +68% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 83.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

