Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 86 against 66.5 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- 54% sharper screen – 224 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|463 grams
|189 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1741
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +28%
10899
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +21%
1813
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +72%
14011
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
