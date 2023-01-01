Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M1 GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 86 against 58.2 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 86 against 58.2 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs) 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (100.1 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 61 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 275 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) +33% 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83.4 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.