Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.1 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1712
1902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11712
14173
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +15%
1821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14014
14161
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|35 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
