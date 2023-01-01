Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours 56% sharper screen – 226 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 96 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 50 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) +8% 3.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83.4 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.