Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
54 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Display
3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours
  • 56% sharper screen – 226 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 359 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +8%
3.46 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.4 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

