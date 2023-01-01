Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (109.7 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 145 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 100 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 50 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +229% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83.4 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.