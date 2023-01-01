Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9530 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 126-172% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (109.7 vs 122.9 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1041:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 100 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +229%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.4 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
2. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
3. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
5. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or XPS 13 9315
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Dell Alienware x14
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский