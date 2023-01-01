Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs) Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 50 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 50 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits 59% sharper screen – 145 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI)

59% sharper screen – 145 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (122.9 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~81.2% Side bezels 4.4 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 91 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100% 500 nits Vivobook 17X (K3704) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 130 W 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K3704) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

