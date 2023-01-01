Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Vivobook 17X (K3704) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)

62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
50 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
Display
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 86 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 59% sharper screen – 145 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (122.9 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Vivobook 17X (K3704)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~81.2%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 91 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100%
500 nits
Vivobook 17X (K3704)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 130 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS
Vivobook 17X (K3704)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
