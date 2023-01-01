Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 86 against 67 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 76% sharper screen – 255 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (96.9 vs 122.9 square inches)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Blue, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1650:1
|16800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|97.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:05 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|222 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +23%
1712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +62%
11712
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +28%
1821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +49%
14014
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|76.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
