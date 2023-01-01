Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs) Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 150.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Alienware m15 R7 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~69.1% Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 53.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67% 500 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 463 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +151% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m15 R7: - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.