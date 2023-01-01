Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Alienware x15 R2

62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (122.9 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 161-220% higher FPS
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~67.3%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 53 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67%
500 nits
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 240 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 890 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2 +293%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.4 dB 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

