62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 298-406% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 86 against 64 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~82.7%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 44.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.4%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 295 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 4
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +541%
3.46 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.4 dB 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
