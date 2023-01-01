Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Latitude 3540
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3540
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Latitude 3540
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1650:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|60 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|463 grams
|345 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|5
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +297%
1741
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +754%
10899
1276
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~83.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
