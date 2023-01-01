Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Latitude 3540 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Latitude 3540

57 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
35 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3540
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell Latitude 3540
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Latitude 3540 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3540
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Latitude 3540

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 359 x 239.7 x 18.1-20.4 mm
14.13 x 9.44 x 0.71-0.8 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~78%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Latitude 3540
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +127%
500 nits
Latitude 3540
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 345 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 16 5
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +28%
3.46 TFLOPS
Latitude 3540
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~83.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
