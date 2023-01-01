Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 86 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~80.4% Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1650:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +127% 500 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.2 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 300 / 325 / 405 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 50 W 25 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1550 MHz - FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) +23% 3.46 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 5530: - Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.