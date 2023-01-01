Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Latitude 5530
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1650:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|463 grams
|300 / 325 / 405 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +27%
1741
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +153%
10899
4310
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +29%
1813
1405
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +192%
14011
4792
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|25 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 5530:
- Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
