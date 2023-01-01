You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Battery 86 Wh - 38 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~126%) battery – 86 against 38 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~126%) battery – 86 against 38 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7340 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (98.7 vs 122.9 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (98.7 vs 122.9 square inches) 17% sharper screen – 170 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.15 kg (2.54 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 299 x 213.2 x 16.44-17.75 mm

11.77 x 8.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 637 cm2 (98.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~76.5% Side bezels 4.4 mm 2.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100% 500 nits Latitude 7340 250 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 38 Wh 57 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 287 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS Latitude 7340 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 with external Amp ALC1309D Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7340: - There are 3 body variants with different weights: ultralight at 2.17 lbs, aluminum at 2.55 lbs, and aluminum 2-in-1 at 2.86 lbs. - Optional infrared sensor (for Windows Hello). - Optional keyboard backlight.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.