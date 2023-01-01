Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Latitude 7430 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Latitude 7430

Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Latitude 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (104 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Latitude 7430

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~80.5%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7430
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 349 / 380 / 430 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS
Latitude 7430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 7430:
    - The different body material options vary in weight, with Carbon Fiber (U15) weighing 2.69 lb (1.22 kg), Carbon Fiber (P28) weighing 2.73 lb (1.24 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey weighing 2.79 lb (1.27 kg)
    - Models with U-series CPUs come with DDR4 memory, while P-series come with LPDDR5 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

