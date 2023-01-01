Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Latitude 9440 – what's better?

Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Latitude 9440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 216 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (103.5 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Latitude 9440

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
500 nits
Latitude 9440
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 220 / 287 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS
Latitude 9440
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ACL711-VD
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

