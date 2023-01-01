Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

49% sharper screen – 216 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 216 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (103.5 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm

12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~85.1% Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits Latitude 9440 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 60 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 60 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 220 / 287 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) +145% 3.46 TFLOPS Latitude 9440 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ACL711-VD Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 7.2 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.