62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell Precision 5570
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~89%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 43 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 121.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 82.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
Precision 5570 +42%
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
