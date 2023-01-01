You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 86 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)

Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Includes an old-school USB-A port
Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~78.2% Side bezels 4.4 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits Precision 7770 500 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS Precision 7770 +42% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 2 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

