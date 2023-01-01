Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Vostro 5620 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Vostro 5620

62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell Vostro 5620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce MX570 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Vostro 5620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
Vostro 5620

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100%
500 nits
Vostro 5620
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +109%
14014
Vostro 5620
6717
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
Vostro 5620 +39%
4.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

