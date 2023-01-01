Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Vostro 5620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1712
1600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +84%
11712
6382
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +10%
1821
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +109%
14014
6717
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1087 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|4.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
