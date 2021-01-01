Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 151-206% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1138
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +28%
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4016
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +64%
6590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1153
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +27%
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4952
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +115%
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
