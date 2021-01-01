Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

58 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
69 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 151-206% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
4952
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +115%
10632

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +275%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Dell XPS 17 9700
3. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
4. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
8. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
9. Dell G3 15 3500 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
10. MSI GF65 Thin vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Dell XPS 17 9700 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский