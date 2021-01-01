Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

61 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
73 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1390 grams less (around 3.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 39% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 97 against 74 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (144.1 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 261-356% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 28% sharper screen – 170 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 400 mm (15.75 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 319.2 mm (12.57 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 35.3 mm (1.39 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~64.6%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 0 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 140 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) +475%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

