You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Battery - 97 Wh 56 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H Apple M1 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 97 against 49.9 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

71% sharper screen – 227 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (100.1 vs 144.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 49 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1686:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 90.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 41 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9700 +25% 500 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 50 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance XPS 17 9700 +17% 3.041 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.2 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.