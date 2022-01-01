Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell XPS 17 9700
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 97 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 71% sharper screen – 227 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (100.1 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700 +25%
500 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
XPS 17 9700 +17%
3.041 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.2 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

