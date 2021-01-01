Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 70% sharper screen – 226 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 49 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 99.4%
Response time 41 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 82.2 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

