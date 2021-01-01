Dell XPS 17 9700 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|150 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
ROG Strix G15 G513 +74%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
ROG Strix G15 G513 +82%
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
