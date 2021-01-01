Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (144.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% 73.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 150 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

