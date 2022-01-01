You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 97 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~73.2% Side bezels 4.4 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 49 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1686:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 90.4% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 41 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9700 500 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance XPS 17 9700 3.041 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) +354% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 82.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.