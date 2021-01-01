Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
52
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|100%
|Response time
|41 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|140 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +6%
1225
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4434
ROG Zephyrus M16 +45%
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
ROG Zephyrus M16 +28%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2115
ROG Zephyrus M16 +149%
5274
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|60-75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1