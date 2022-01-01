Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Dell XPS 17 9700
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 102-140% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~86%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 100%
Response time 41 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +186%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Dell XPS 17 9700
2. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Dell XPS 17 9700
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Dell XPS 17 9700
4. Razer Blade 17 (2021) or Dell XPS 17 9700
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
6. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) and Dell XPS 17 9700 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский