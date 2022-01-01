Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 102-140% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|100%
|Response time
|41 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|14
|Threads
|8
|20
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1147
1857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3958
14356
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1153
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4952
19355
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
