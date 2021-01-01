Dell XPS 17 9700 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Dell XPS 17 9700
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 97 against 92 watt-hours
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 112% sharper screen – 282 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1686:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|97%
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
7519
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
3693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
