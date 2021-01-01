Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Alienware m15 R4

Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 34% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
XPS 17 9700
Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~67.4%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 49 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits
Alienware m15 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
2118
Alienware m15 R4 +63%
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB -
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

