You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 97 Wh 56 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 97 against 87 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (144.1 vs 185.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~69% Side bezels 4.4 mm 8.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 49 dB 54.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1686:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 90.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94% - Response time 41 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9700 +67% 500 nits Alienware x17 R1 300 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 56 Wh 87 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1702 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance XPS 17 9700 3.041 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R1 +331% 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82.2 dB 88 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.