Dell XPS 17 9700 vs G5 15 5505 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
39
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|50.6 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +14%
1133
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
G5 15 5505 SE +20%
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
G5 15 5505 SE +57%
3331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1