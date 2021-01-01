Dell XPS 17 9700 vs G5 15 5510
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
45
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
56
NanoReview Score
62
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +1%
1091
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3414
G5 15 5510 +5%
3595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
