Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~70.2%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level 49 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits
G7 15 7500
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 No
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700
1133
G7 15 7500 +6%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
4030
G7 15 7500 +39%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700
450
G7 15 7500 +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
2118
G7 15 7500 +29%
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB -
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

