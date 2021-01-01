Dell XPS 17 9700 vs G7 15 7500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
91
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
39
54
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
67
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|49 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
G7 15 7500 +6%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
G7 15 7500 +39%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
G7 15 7500 +8%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
G7 15 7500 +29%
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
