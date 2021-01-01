Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Can run popular games at about 385-525% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 133 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +34%
3414
Inspiron 15 5510
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +65%
2118
Inspiron 15 5510
1283

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

