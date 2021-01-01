Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Inspiron 17 7706

Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 97 against 68 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.1 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~82.8%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 17 7706
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700
1133
Inspiron 17 7706 +14%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +11%
4030
Inspiron 17 7706
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

