Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
From $1069
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~131%) battery – 97 against 42 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1190 grams less (around 2.62 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (98.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
  • 25% sharper screen – 166 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 305.7 mm (12.04 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 207.5 mm (8.17 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~76.9%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits
Latitude 5320 (2-in-1)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 45 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) -
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

