Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9700 or Latitude 5521 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Latitude 5521

58 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5521
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell Latitude 5521
From $1650
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Latitude 5521 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 97 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 133 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5521
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Latitude 5521

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches		 357.8 x 233 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~80.5%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700
500 nits
Latitude 5521
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700
1146
Latitude 5521 +22%
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
4064
Latitude 5521 +45%
5887
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9700
1153
Latitude 5521 +50%
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700
4952
Latitude 5521 +86%
9205

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 17 9700 +8%
3.041 TFLOPS
Latitude 5521
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

