Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Latitude 7420
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell Latitude 7420
From $1549
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Features a much bigger (~131%) battery – 97 against 42 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (103.8 vs 144.1 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 157 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Width
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|208.6 mm (8.21 inches)
|Thickness
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|150°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Latitude 7420 +14%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +11%
4030
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Latitude 7420 +13%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9700 +6%
2118
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
