Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Features a much bigger (~131%) battery – 97 against 42 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.8 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9700
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Width 375 mm (14.76 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 20 mm (0.79 inches) 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.1% ~80.8%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 49 dB -

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1686:1 700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 90.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 41 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9700 +25%
500 nits
Precision 15 3560
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 447 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Loudness 82.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

