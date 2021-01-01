Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Precision 3561
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
61
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Can run popular games at about 383-522% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 97 against 64 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 33% sharper screen – 133 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.4 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.1%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|49 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1686:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|90.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|447 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1146
Precision 3561 +22%
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4064
Precision 3561 +46%
5953
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1153
Precision 3561 +51%
1740
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4952
Precision 3561 +92%
9497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|0.382 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|128
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|82.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
